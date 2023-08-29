TEXAS

Worries About Budget Standoff

File: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

There are rumblings of a potential government shutdown as Congress gets to work on a spending bill. But House Republicans, who are demanding major concessions, should not expect full-throated support from their Senate counterparts. That includes Texas’s John Cornyn, who says that threatening a shutdown may score political points but it does not fix any problems.

The House Freedom Caucus issued a statement this week, calling for a sharp decrease in funding levels, and warned that any stop-gap measure must include border security.

