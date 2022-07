Freddy Fernandez is tethered to an oxygen concentrator as he sits in the living room of his home Friday, June 10, 2022, in Carthage, Mo. After contracting COVID-19 in August 2021, Fernandez spent months hooked up to a respirator and an ECMO machine before coming home in February 2022 to begin his long recovery from the disease. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Freddy Fernandez is tethered to an oxygen concentrator as he sits in the living room of his home Friday, June 10, 2022, in Carthage, Mo. After contracting COVID-19 in August 2021, Fernandez spent months hooked up to a respirator and an ECMO machine before coming home in February 2022 to begin his long recovery from the disease. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

There’s growing worry about what’s known as Long COVID even though many catching the coronavirus in this current surge are seeing few or no symptoms.

Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez says some patients continue to suffer long after testing negative. She runs two COVID clinics at the University of Texas Health System and says research is emerging that COVID can cause brain issues. When that’s not diagnosed, she says it could cause memory loss, anxiety and dementia.