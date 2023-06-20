Worry Of China Getting Cozy With Mexico

China is making major moves in Mexico, and that’s caught the eye of American policymakers. That includes Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, who says we need to be watching what is happening south of the border.

The Democrat says there are concerns about listening stations in Mexico that could capture sensitive communications in America. In West Texas, El Paso’s Fort Bliss is six miles from the border.

In March, an Assistant Secretary of Defense told Congress that China, along with Russia, are now posing “dangerous challenges to the safety and security of the U-S homeland.”