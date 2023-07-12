Wray Defends FBI’s Credibility

FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The FBI sounded the alarm Monday, Dec. 19, about an explosive increase in teenage boys being targeted online and extorted for money after being tricked into sending sexually explicit pictures. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The head of the FBI is defending the bureau’s credibility. In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency is made up of patriots, professionals and dedicated public servants. He laid out the work the bureau does everyday, stating the FBI arrested more than 20-thousand violent criminals and child predators.

House Republicans have accused the agency of being “weaponized” against conservatives, including former President Trump and his allies. They say the FBI worked to suppress conservative viewpoints on social media.