Wrong-Way Driver Blamed For Deadly Wreck In Edinburg

A wrong-way driver was killed along with the driver he ran into in north Edinburg early Sunday morning.

Edinburg police say the driver of a Nissan Sentra was heading south on the northbound lanes of Highway 281 when he smashed head-on into a Chevy Volt. The wrong-way driver was killed instantly. The other driver was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The names of the men haven’t yet been released. Investigators are working to learn if alcohol may have been a factor in the deadly wreck.