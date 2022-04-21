Wrong-Way Driver Blamed In Cameron County Crash That Killed 2

A head-on crash apparently caused by a wrong-way driver has claimed the lives of two Weslaco men and left a third person in critical condition.

The DPS says a 2015 Chevrolet Spark was heading north on FM 506 near the Cameron-Willacy County line, but the vehicle was in the wrong lane and collided with an oncoming 2018 Chevrolet Camaro.

Killed were the driver of the Spark, 36-year-old Benjamin Caballero, and a passenger, 41-year-old Mario Antonio Solis Sumano, both of Weslaco. Another passenger suffered critical head injuries. Two people in the Camaro were also hospitalized but with less serious injuries.

The DPS is looking at all the factors that caused the deadly wreck late Wednesday afternoon.