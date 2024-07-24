Wrongful Death Lawsuit Brought In Pharr Collision That Killed Child Bike Rider

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The parents of an 8-year-old Pharr boy hit by a truck and killed have filed a wrongful death suit seeking $1 million in damages. The lawsuit names the Pharr Police Department and the driver of the pickup truck, along with his parents and older brother.

The lawsuit stems from the night of April 26th when 8-year-old Caleb Ramirez was riding his bike across East Eller Street and was struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by 17-year-old Alex Castillo. It was his older brother’s pickup and Castillo was driving it without a license.

The lawsuit accuses the pair of gross negligence and claims their parents are liable. Pharr police gave Castillo a ticket for driving without a license but a grand jury cleared him of criminal charges saying there was not enough evidence to issue an indictment.