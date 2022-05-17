Wrongful Death Suit Filed In Drunk Driving Murder Case

A Valley woman charged with murder in the drunken driving death of a Progreso man is now facing a wrongful death lawsuit.

The mother of the 18-year-old victim is suing 27-year-old Daena Nicole Gonzalez for negligence and wrongful conduct. The suit claims Gonzalez acted negligently when she sped away from Progreso police after she’d been stopped on suspicion of DWI.

Gonzalez was clocked at 90 miles an hour when her SUV plowed into the back of a Kia Optima stopped at a red light on FM 1015 in Weslaco the night of April 30th. The driver, Jaime Elias Garcia, was killed when his sedan burst into flames. The wrongful death lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages for pain, mental anguish, and funeral expenses.