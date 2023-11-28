WW2 Vet Is World’s Oldest Skydiver, And Abbott Jumped With Him

A 106-year-old World War Two veteran is the world’s oldest skydiver, and Governor Greg Abbott joined him for a jump on Monday. Abbott went skydiving with Al Blaschke in the San Marcos area.

Abbott and Blaschke made separate tandem jumps, each of them attached to another person. Blaschke went skydiving for the first time on his 100th birthday in 2017. He did it again in 2020, breaking the world record for the oldest man to do a tandem jump. The dive took place in Fentress at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos.