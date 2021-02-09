Xi: China Open To ‘vaccine cooperation’ With Eastern Europe

A medical worker wearing protective gear waits for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at Belgrade Fair makeshift vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. China is ready to consider "vaccine cooperation" with Central and Eastern European countries, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday in a meeting held by video link with European leaders. Serbia has received 1 million doses of a Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine and Hungarian and Chinese vaccine developers are cooperating. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

(AP) — President Xi Jinping says China is ready to consider “vaccine cooperation” with Central and Eastern Europe countries. Xi made the comment during a meeting held by video link with European leaders.

Xi says Serbia has received 1 million doses of a Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine, and Hungarian and Chinese vaccine developers are cooperating. He says Beijing will “actively consider such cooperation” with other governments.

Two vaccines made by state-owned developers, Sinopharm and Sinovac, have received conditional approval from China. They have struck deals to supply millions of doses to Turkey, Hungary and at least eight other foreign countries.