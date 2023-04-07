NATIONAL

XXXTentacion’s Convicted Killers Sentenced To Life In prison

CORRECTS THE POSITIONS OF WILLIAMS AND NEWSOME - Dedrick Williams, left, Trayvon Newsome, center, and Michael Boatwright were found guilty of first-degree murder of XXXTentacion at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Three men convicted in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion were sentenced Thursday to life in prison. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome were each convicted last month of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury following eight days of deliberations. XXXTentacion was shot during a robbery in South Florida that netted $50,000. Prosecutors hadn’t sought the death penalty, making life in prison the only possible sentence under Florida law. Authorities tied the men to the slaying through extensive surveillance video from a motorcycle shop and cellphone videos the men took of themselves flashing fistfuls of $100 bills hours after the killing.

 

