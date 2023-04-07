XXXTentacion’s Convicted Killers Sentenced To Life In prison

(AP) — Three men convicted in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion were sentenced Thursday to life in prison. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome were each convicted last month of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury following eight days of deliberations. XXXTentacion was shot during a robbery in South Florida that netted $50,000. Prosecutors hadn’t sought the death penalty, making life in prison the only possible sentence under Florida law. Authorities tied the men to the slaying through extensive surveillance video from a motorcycle shop and cellphone videos the men took of themselves flashing fistfuls of $100 bills hours after the killing.