‘Y’all Pray For Mayfield’: Town Grieves In Tornado Aftermath

Men sort through a destroyed business Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(AP) — Survivors of one of the devastating tornadoes that cut a long path of destruction through the Midwest and South are grappling with ruins all around them in Mayfield, Kentucky. Mayfield has 10,000 residents, and it was one of the worst-hit towns in the unusual mid-December spate of twisters. Hundreds of buildings were reduced to nothing. Streets are littered with snapped trees, clothes, chunks of insulation and blown-away Christmas decorations. The fire station is inoperable, most police cars destroyed. At least eight people working at a candle factory were killed. Eight more are missing. It’s still unclear how many in Mayfield died.

