Yellen, Malerba Become 1st Female Pair To Sign US Currency

(AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has helped mark a milestone in U.S. history by holding up a newly minted $5 bill signed for the first time ever by two women.
Yellen’s signature will appear alongside that of U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba, the first Native American in that position. Yellen joked Thursday about the bad handwriting of some of her male predecessors and said, “I will admit, I spent some quality time practicing my signature.”
Malerba and Yellen traveled to a Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility in Fort Worth, Texas, to provide their signatures. The new $1 and $5 notes will go into circulation next year.