Yellen, Malerba Become 1st Female Pair To Sign US Currency

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, left, and Treasurer of the United States Chief Lynn Malerba show of money they autographed during a tour of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's (BEP) Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Yellen unveiled the first U.S. currency bearing her signature, marking the first time that U.S. bank notes will bear the name of a female treasury secretary. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, left, and Treasurer of the United States Chief Lynn Malerba show of money they autographed during a tour of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's (BEP) Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Yellen unveiled the first U.S. currency bearing her signature, marking the first time that U.S. bank notes will bear the name of a female treasury secretary. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has helped mark a milestone in U.S. history by holding up a newly minted $5 bill signed for the first time ever by two women.

Yellen’s signature will appear alongside that of U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba, the first Native American in that position. Yellen joked Thursday about the bad handwriting of some of her male predecessors and said, “I will admit, I spent some quality time practicing my signature.”

Malerba and Yellen traveled to a Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility in Fort Worth, Texas, to provide their signatures. The new $1 and $5 notes will go into circulation next year.