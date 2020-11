FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washington bureau in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is reportedly President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for Treasury Secretary.

The announcement could come as soon as this week. The 74-year old Yellen would be the first woman to run the Treasury Department. She was nominated by President Obama to run the Federal Reserve and served as Fed Chair from 2014-2018.

President Trump decided not to nominate her for another term and instead chose Jerome Powell as Fed Chair.