Yellen: US Could Run Out Of Cash By June 5th

The Treasury Department is warning the U.S. could now run out of cash to pay its bills by June 5th if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling. That’s what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a letter this afternoon. Yellen previously told Congress the deadline could be as soon as June 1st.

The timeline gives lawmakers a little more breathing room to hammer out a deal and vote on a bill to avoid a default. Negotiators from the White House and McCarthy’s team say they’ve made progress toward a deal but are still at odds on some issues, including strengthening work requirements for welfare programs.