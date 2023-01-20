Yellen Warns About Global Impact If U.S. Debt Ceiling Isn’t Raised

The U.S. Treasury Secretary is warning about the global impact if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling. Speaking with CNN during her trip to Africa, Janet Yellen said the U.S. failing to make payments could result in a “global financial crisis.”

This comes as former President Trump is warning Republicans to lay off cutting entitlement programs as part of negotiations to raise the debt ceiling. In a video message, Trump said under no circumstances should Republicans vote to “cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security.”