Yellowstone Floodwaters Threaten Water Supplies In Montana

A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Mont., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(AP) — Damaging floodwaters that tore through Yellowstone National Park menaced communities downstream where residents cleaned up from the mess and kept an eye on rising river levels.

Residents of Montana’s largest city were asked to conserve water because it was down to a limited supply after a combination of heavy rain and rapidly melting mountain snow raised the Yellowstone River to historic levels that forced them to shut down Billings water treatment plant.

City officials were optimistic the river would drop quickly enough for the plant to resume operations before tanks ran dry in the city of 110,000.