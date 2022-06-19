Yellowstone National Park To Partly Reopen After Floods

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 1997 photo, Bill Stamps of Fresno, Calif., steps out of a washed-out section of roadway near Happy Isles Nature Center in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Yellowstone National Park, the home to soaring geysers and some of the country's most prolific wildlife is facing its biggest challenge in decades after this week's flooding. Yosemite has flooded several times, none more damaging than 25 years ago when hundreds were stranded as campgrounds were swamped, hotel rooms flooded, bridges and sections of road washed out, power lines downed and a sewage pipe broke. Yosemite was closed to the public for more than two months. (AP Photo/Scott Anger, File)