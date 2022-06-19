NATIONAL

Yellowstone National Park To Partly Reopen After Floods

Fred Cruz
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 1997 photo, Bill Stamps of Fresno, Calif., steps out of a washed-out section of roadway near Happy Isles Nature Center in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Yellowstone National Park, the home to soaring geysers and some of the country's most prolific wildlife is facing its biggest challenge in decades after this week's flooding. Yosemite has flooded several times, none more damaging than 25 years ago when hundreds were stranded as campgrounds were swamped, hotel rooms flooded, bridges and sections of road washed out, power lines downed and a sewage pipe broke. Yosemite was closed to the public for more than two months. (AP Photo/Scott Anger, File)

(AP) — Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, after catastrophic flooding destroyed bridges and roads and drove out tourists. The Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park’s southern loop, under a license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered plates on odd-numbered days. Commercial tours will be allowed whatever their plate number. Visitors had been flocking to Yellowstone during its 150th anniversary celebration. The southern half of the park includes Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall.

 

