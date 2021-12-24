NATIONAL

Yes, There Is A Santa Claus. And No, COVID-19 Won’t Stop Him

In this photo provided by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, a 22 Wing member is seen showing how they track Santa on his sleigh on Christmas evening during a media preview at the Canadian Forces Base in North Bay on Dec. 9, 2021. In a Christmas Eve tradition going on its 66th year, a wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries is providing real-time updates on Santa's progress around the globe -- and fielding calls from children who want to know St. Nick's exact whereabouts. (Sable Brown/NORAD via AP)

(AP) — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him. That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission. The North American Aerospace Defense Command allows families to track Santa’s progress in real time using apps, social media, OnStar and other methods. Its Santa Tracker web page was visited millions of times even before Friday’s takeoff. NORAD spokesman Preston Schlachter says Santa Claus is a source of joy for many people, and the mission is even more important for a world suffering a pandemic.

 

