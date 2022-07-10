Yosemite Fire Grows As Crews Protect Iconic Sequoias

(AP) — A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park has more than doubled in size since Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters are working in difficult terrain Sunday to protect the iconic trees. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. It’s burning near the iconic grove of about 500 mature sequoias, which are the world’s biggest trees by volume.

A park spokeswoman previously said some of the massive trunks had been wrapped in fire-resistant foil for protection, but she corrected herself on Sunday and said that was not the case for this fire. The rest of the park remains open but smoke hangs over some of its most iconic views.