Yosemite Officials Say Washburn Fire Human-Caused

A tree can be seen catching fire in the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park, in California, Monday, July 11, 2022. California firefighters have gained ground against a wildfire that poses a threat to a famous grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Officials at California’s Yosemite National Park say the wildfire that’s threatening two-thousand-year-old trees was started by a person.

Yosemite Superintendent Cicely Muldoon shared that at a community meeting Monday evening. Muldoon said there was no lightning last Thursday, when the Washburn Fire started, “so it’s a human-start fire and it’s under investigation.”

The fire now covers more than 27-hundred acres and is 22-percent contained. The fire is burning on the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to more than 500 giant sequoias.