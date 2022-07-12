Yosemite Officials Say Washburn Fire Human-Caused

Officials at California’s Yosemite National Park say the wildfire that’s threatening two-thousand-year-old trees was started by a person.
Yosemite Superintendent Cicely Muldoon shared that at a community meeting Monday evening. Muldoon said there was no lightning last Thursday, when the Washburn Fire started, “so it’s a human-start fire and it’s under investigation.”
The fire now covers more than 27-hundred acres and is 22-percent contained. The fire is burning on the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to more than 500 giant sequoias.