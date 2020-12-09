LOCALTRENDING

Young Boy In Stable Condition After 6 Hours Stuck In Water Well

A 4-year-old boy remains in the hospital, recovering from a nearly 6-hour ordeal stuck in a dry water well Tuesday night.

Officials with Starr County Memorial Hospital say the boy is in stable condition. It’s not clear how yet, but the boy fell into the narrow well north of Garceno late Tuesday afternoon and became stuck about 9 feet down.

Several firefighting teams from Starr and Hidalgo counties worked for almost 6 hours last night to rescue the boy – eventually fashioning a harness and pulling him out.

