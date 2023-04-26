Young Father Arraigned On Capital Murder Charge In Infant Son’s Death

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edcouch man has been charged with capital murder in the death of his 16-month-old son. 18-year-old Dalyn Josiah Ramos was arraigned on the charge Wednesday afternoon in Edinburg Municipal Court.

Ramos was arrested Monday night at a home on the 500 block of East Samano Street in Edinburg. People in the home had called first responders after the baby became unresponsive.

After sorting out the witnesses stories, Edinburg police arrested Ramos. He is now jailed on a $1 million bond. Police say the baby had been strangled, but didn’t say how.