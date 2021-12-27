Young South Africans Learn Of Tutu’s Activism For Equality

A woman is comforted outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. South Africa's president says Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and the retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, died Sunday at the age of 90. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

(AP) — Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s legacy is reverberating among young South Africans, many of whom were not born when the clergyman battled apartheid and sought full rights for the nation’s Black majority.

South Africa is holding a week of mourning for Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to win full rights for South Africa’s Black majority.

Following the end of apartheid in 1994, when South Africa became a democracy, Tutu chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It documented atrocities during apartheid and sought to promote national reconciliation. Tutu also became one of the world’s leading religious leaders to champion LGBTQ rights.