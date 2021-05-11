Younger Adolescents Get Ready To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

English Norman and her 12-year-old daughter, Jane Ellen Norman, pose for a photo outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Jane Ellen and her 14-year-old brother Owen were vaccinated Tuesday morning, just after U.S. regulators expanded use of Pfizer's COVID-19 shot to those as young as 12. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

(AP) — Parents, schools and vaccine clinics are rushing to get younger adolescents inoculated after U.S. regulators endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12.

A handful of cities started offering shots to children ages 12 to 15 on Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration gave the vaccine emergency use authorization for that age group. Most communities are waiting for a federal advisory committee that meets Wednesday to sign off on the move, which is seen as a breakthrough in allowing classroom instruction to resume safely around the country.

Clinics and pharmacies reported being inundated with calls and emails from eager families asking about the soonest appointments.