Younger People Less Likely To Get Vaccinated Against COVID

Gen Z isn’t sure about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. A new NBCLX/Morning Consult poll found nearly a quarter of Gen Z and Millennial adults between the ages of 18 and 34 say they won’t get vaccinated and more than 20-percent haven’t decided. It’s a big change from a year ago when only five percent said they wouldn’t get vaccinated and only 17-percent were undecided.

Experts suggest the numbers show younger people may feel more protected against the virus coupled with incredible amounts of misinformation circulating about vaccines.