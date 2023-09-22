Your Input Needed On Public-Private Plan To Expand Endangered Ocelot Population

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Federal wildlife officials have a plan to reverse the species decline of the endangered ocelot, and they want your input on it. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now taking public comment on the Safe Harbor program, which would reintroduce ocelots into their traditional native habitat – such as ranches across South Texas.

The goal of the new strategy, detailed in the Brownsville Herald, and which involves artificial breeding, is to allow ocelots to re-establish themselves in those areas and add genetic diversity to their diminished population.

There are only about 100 ocelots remaining in the wild in the U.S. – and many of those spotted cats are in the Rio Grande Valley, roaming only in the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. You have until October 16th to publicly comment on the ocelot recovery program.