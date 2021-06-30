Youth Coach At Evins Accused Of Sexually Abusing Juvenile In Custody

An employee of the Evins Regional Juvenile Center has been arrested and fired after being accused of sexually abusing a juvenile in custody.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department says an investigation into a complaint against Todd Hanks led to his termination. The 50-year-old Hanks was later arrested and booked into the Hidalgo County jail on charges of improper sexual activity and indecency with a child. Hanks was a youth development coach who had been with the facility since 2005.

The Department provided no information on the alleged victim, but said it notified the juvenile’s family and provided the person with medical attention in accordance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act.