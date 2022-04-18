Zelenskky: Russian Offensive In Eastern Ukraine Has Begun

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an airstrike hit a tire shop in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. Russian missiles hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine on Monday, killing at least six people, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow's troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an airstrike hit a tire shop in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. Russian missiles hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine on Monday, killing at least six people, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow's troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)

(AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s offensive to take control of eastern Ukraine is in full swing. “Now we can already state that the Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” he announced Monday in a video address.

He said a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive.” He vowed: “No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”