Zelensky Addresses U.N. General Assembly

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to applause after his address to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to applause after his address to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russia “has no right” to hold nuclear weapons. He addressed the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday as his country continues to fight against Russia’s invasion.

Zelensky said Russia should have been forced to give up its nuclear weapons in the 1990s. He also said Russia is weaponizing the world’s food supply chain and nuclear power plants in order to get what it wants.

Earlier Tuesday, President Biden told world leaders Russia alone has the power to stop the war immediately. Biden will host Zelensky at the White House on Thursday.