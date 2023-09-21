Zelensky Arrives On The Hill

Ukrainian President Zelensky is on Capitol Hill meeting with Congressional leaders today. The visit comes after Russia launched a wave of attacks across the country overnight and as Congress weighs the Biden administration’s request for an addition 24-billion dollars in support for Kyiv.

A group of House Republicans is opposed to President Biden’s request and is concerned about the 100-billion dollars in funding that’s already been approved. They claim the Biden administration has an unclear strategy on how to resolve Ukraine’s battle against Russia.