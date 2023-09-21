NATIONAL

Zelensky Arrives On The Hill

jsalinasBy
Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Ukrainian President Zelensky is on Capitol Hill meeting with Congressional leaders today. The visit comes after Russia launched a wave of attacks across the country overnight and as Congress weighs the Biden administration’s request for an addition 24-billion dollars in support for Kyiv.

A group of House Republicans is opposed to President Biden’s request and is concerned about the 100-billion dollars in funding that’s already been approved. They claim the Biden administration has an unclear strategy on how to resolve Ukraine’s battle against Russia.

