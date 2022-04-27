Zelensky Calls For Global Control Of Russian Nuclear Plants

Ukraine’s President says Russia’s nuclear facilities should be put under global control. He was speaking on the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, the world’s worst nuclear accident that took place in the Soviet Union in what is today Ukraine.

President Zelensky pointed to Russian troops moving through the irradiated area to attack the capital Kyiv, and another attack on a nuclear power plant in the city of Zaporizhziha. He blamed Russia for potentially creating another nuclear crisis through its irresponsible military actions.