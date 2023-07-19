Zelensky Claims Russian Air Attack Targets Grain Export Sites

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian air strikes are deliberately targeting sites used to export grain.

Russia has launched missiles on the port city of Odesa for the second night in a row, after pulling out of a deal reached last year that allowed for corn, grain and other products to be shipped from Ukrainian ports.

On social media today, Zelensky claimed that “Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the grain deal infrastructure,” and added, “every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine, but to everyone in the world who wants a normal and safe life.”