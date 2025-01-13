Zelensky Offers Los Angeles Area Firefighting Help From Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is offering to send firefighting help to Los Angeles. In a statement posted to X on Sunday, Zelensky says he has instructed Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs and its diplomats to prepare for the possible participation of Ukrainian rescuers in combating the wildfires in California. He adds that 150 of the nation’s firefighters are already prepared.

The California National Guard calls Zelenskyy’s offer “nothing short of extraordinary.” Firefighters from Mexico arrived in Los Angeles over the weekend and firefighters from Canada are also joining the battle.