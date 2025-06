President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine needs to respond to Russia’s aggression with force. Appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” he said that was the reason for last week’s strikes on warplanes deep inside Russia.

Zelensky says he believes that 34 percent of Russia’s strategic aircraft were destroyed. Speaking in both English and Ukrainian, Zelensky said he wants President Trump to put more pressure on Russia, including stronger sanctions, to help bring about an end to the war.