Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a commemorative event on the occasion of the Russia Ukraine war one year anniversary in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Zelensky is thanking President Biden and the American people for the unprecedented support in its war with Russia.

In a tweet, Zelensky thanked the U.S. for an additional two-billion dollars in defense aid and nearly ten-billion in financial aid. He said it’s a powerful signal to Russia the U.S. is standing with Ukraine as the invasion hits the one year mark. Zelensky declared Ukraine is on its way to victory.