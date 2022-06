Ukrainian President Zelensky says his country’s war with Russia must end by winter.

Zelensky remotely addressed President Biden and other world leaders attending the G7 summit in Germany today. He asked them to do everything that can to help the war end before weather conditions make it more difficult for his troops to fight.

Zelensky requested anti-aircraft defense systems and security guarantees. The Ukrainian President also called on the leaders to “intensify sanctions” against Russia.