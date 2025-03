The U.S. is reportedly asking for Ukraine’s largest power plant as part of a ceasefire deal with Russia.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky says that during his Wednesday call with President Trump they talked about “one power plant, which is under Russian occupation.” The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station is the largest in Europe.

A White House statement said the U.S. taking over the power plant would provide “the best protection and support” for Ukrainian energy infrastructure.