Zelensky: Ukraine Applying For NATO Membership

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)

Ukraine’s President says the country is applying for NATO membership “under an accelerated procedure.” President Zelensky said the “values” of the Euro-Atlantic community have obtained real vital energy.

Zelensky noted Ukraine has already completed its path to NATO. The Ukrainian leader said he understands for his country to join the alliance, it’ll require consensus of NATO members.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed four regions of Ukraine after claiming millions of people had the right to determine their future.

