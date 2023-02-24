Zelenskyy Gives Qualified Support For China Proposals On War

China's deputy United Nations Ambassador Dai Bing address the U.N. General Assembly before a vote for a U.N. resolution upholding Ukraine's territorial integrity and calling for a cessation of hostilities after Russia's invasion, Thursday Feb. 23, 2023 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

(AP) — Ukraine’s leader is giving qualified support for China’s new pronouncements about the war in his country, saying Beijing’s interest isn’t bad and suggested they could be useful in isolating Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the question is what follows China’s words. He spoke at a news conference on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. China called for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in a vaguely worded proposal released Friday.

Analysts said it was unlikely to deliver results. Zelenskyy said there were points in the Chinese proposals that he agreed with and those he doesn’t.