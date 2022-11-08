Zelenskyy Open To Talks With Russia — On Ukraine’s Terms

(AP) — Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia but is sticking to Kyiv’s demands.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal to the international community to “force Russia into real peace talks” reflected a softening of his refusal to negotiate with Moscow while Russian President Vladimir Putin is in power. But Zelenskyy’s preconditions appear to be non-starters for Moscow, so it’s hard to see how his latest comments would advance any talks.

Western weapons and aid have been key to Ukraine’s ability to fight off Russia’s invasion. Support for Ukraine has garnered strong bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress, but growing conservative opposition could complicate that if Republicans take control of the House in Tuesday’s elections.