Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Special Military Units In Kherson

FILE - A Ukrainian serviceman checks the trenches dug by Russian soldiers in a retaken area in Kherson region, Ukraine, Oct. 12, 2022. Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday Nov. 11, 2022, clearing the way for victorious Ukrainian forces to reclaim the country’s only Russian-held provincial capital that could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

FILE - A Ukrainian serviceman checks the trenches dug by Russian soldiers in a retaken area in Kherson region, Ukraine, Oct. 12, 2022. Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday Nov. 11, 2022, clearing the way for victorious Ukrainian forces to reclaim the country’s only Russian-held provincial capital that could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

(AP) — Ukraine’s president says that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement Friday in a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city.

Zelenskyy said that “as of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city.”