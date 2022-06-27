Zelenskyy Tells G-7 Summit Ukraine Forces Face Urgent Moment

The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Tobias Schwarz/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has underscored the urgency of helping his country’s military improve its position against Russia during a video meeting with leading economic powers.

Zelenskyy, in his remarks on Monday to the Group of Seven summit, addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The Ukrainian leader’s comments came as G-7 leaders prepared to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. The G-7 leaders in turn pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”