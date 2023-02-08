Zelenskyy Tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ Pushes For Warplanes

(AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the British people for their support since “Day One” of Russia’s invasion — and pressed for fighter jets to ensure his country’s victory.

Zelenskyy’s daring to visit Britain in a bid for more advanced weapons comes as Kyiv braces for an expected Russian offensive and hatches its own plans to retake land held by Moscow’s forces.

Hundreds of lawmakers and parliamentary staff packed the 900-year-old Westminster Hall for Zelenskyy’s speech. It was only his second confirmed journey outside Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly a year ago.

The French president’s office said he will host Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris later in the day.