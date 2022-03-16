Zelenskyy Tells US Congress, ‘We need you right now’

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday in appealing to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia. We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said in remarks livestreamed at the U.S. Capitol. He added, “I call on you to do more.”

Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation as he appeared on the video screen. President Joe Biden has resisted Zelenskyy’s requests to send warplanes to Ukraine, which would risk escalating the war with Russia. I

nstead, Biden is expected to deliver an address later Wednesday announcing $800 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine.