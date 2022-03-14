TRENDINGWORLD

Zelenskyy To Deliver Virtual Address To US Congress

jsalinasBy
Firefighters extinguish an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early Saturday, March 12, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress.

Zelenskyy will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate. The event will be livestreamed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Monday that all lawmakers are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the U.S. Capitol.

Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. The leaders said Congress is “in awe of the people of Ukraine.” They said they plan to convey support as the people of Ukraine “bravely defend democracy.”

 

