Zelenskyy, Ukrainians Awarded German European Unity Prize

(AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people on Friday have been name the winners of a prize the German city of Aachen gives for contributions to European unity.

The prize committee said Friday that it selected Zelenskyy and his invaded country’s citizens for the 2023 International Charlemagne Prize because they were fighting Russia for not only the sovereignty of Ukraine “but also for Europe and European values.”

The prize is named for the Holy Roman emperor Charlemagne, who once ruled a large swath of western Europe from Aachen. It’s been awarded since 1950. Past winners include former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Pope Francis.