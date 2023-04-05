Zelenskyy Visit Tightens Bonds With Poland Amid Russian War

(AP) — A visit to Poland by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s has brought pledges of deeper military and economic cooperation. The neighbors are seeking to build a tighter relationship in defiance of Russia’s full-scale war against Kyiv that has reshaped international alliances.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday his country has provided four Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine to help it beat back the Kremlin’s assault. He said four more are in the process of being handed over and another six are being prepared.

Zelenskyy said his government would “extend a hearty welcome” to Polish businesses that want to help with Ukraine’s postwar rebuilding, which the World Bank has estimated could cost $411 billion.