Zelenskyy Wants Putin Trial; Russia Accuses US On Drones

(AP) — Ukraine and Russia are pressing their wartime rhetoric. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence Thursday that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will be convicted of war crimes.

The Kremlin alleged the U.S. was behind what it called an assassination attempt against Putin. The countries’ leaders have personally attacked each other multiple times during the war that Russia started by invading Ukraine in February 2022. The latest flare-up came Wednesday with Russia’s claim that Ukraine had attacked the Kremlin in Moscow with drones meant to assassinate Putin.

Zelenskyy denied that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the purported drone attack. A U.S. National Security Council spokesman has described the Russian claim of U.S. involvement as “ludicrous.”