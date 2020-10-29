Zeta Barrels Across Southeast After Battering Weary Coast

Workers remove debris from an unoccupied structure that collapsed yesterday as Hurricane Zeta passed through in New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The storm left much of the city and metro area without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(AP) – Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2 million homes and businesses in the dark in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water. At least three deaths have been blamed on the storm.

A Category 2 hurricane when it hit the southeastern Louisiana coast Wednesday, the storm was still a tropical storm Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph about 50 miles west of Asheville, North Carolina. Hundreds of schools canceled classes or planned to open late across from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.